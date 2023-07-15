Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.84

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 38294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($48.89) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Experian from GBX 2,900 ($37.31) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,563.99.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Experian Increases Dividend

About Experian

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.