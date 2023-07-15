Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.96. Approximately 8,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Experian Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

