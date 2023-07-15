Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.96. 8,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average session volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Experian Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

