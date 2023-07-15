Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 321,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,709. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 5,411,255 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $12,499,999.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,192.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,566 shares of company stock worth $17,297. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

