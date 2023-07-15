EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.19. 27,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 60,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

EVE Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

