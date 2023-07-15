Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the June 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Euroapi in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EAPIF stock remained flat at C$11.39 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.03. Euroapi has a one year low of C$10.98 and a one year high of C$23.40.

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.

