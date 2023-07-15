Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.54 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.87 ($0.04). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,868,723 shares changing hands.
Eurasia Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.80 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.37.
About Eurasia Mining
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
