EULAV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 726,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

