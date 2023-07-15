EULAV Asset Management Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DVN opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

