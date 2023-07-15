EULAV Asset Management Grows Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

