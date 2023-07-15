EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,797 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

