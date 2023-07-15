Ethernity Chain (ERN) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00005212 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and $14,578.37 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

