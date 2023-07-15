Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Update

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ethema Health Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRST remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,776. Ethema Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates addiction treatment centers. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017.

