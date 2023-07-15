Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Update

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ethema Health Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRST remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,776. Ethema Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Ethema Health Company Profile
