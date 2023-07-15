ERC20 Hits Market Capitalization of $12.03 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and $10.97 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,310.23 or 1.00016411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01053861 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $371.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

