Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 15th (AAMC, ALSN, AXL, BCBP, CFR, DAL, IPWR, MDXG, MTRN, PAAS)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, July 15th:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

