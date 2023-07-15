Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 15th (AAMC, ALSN, AXL, BCBP, CFR, DAL, IPWR, MDXG, MTRN, PAAS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, July 15th:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

