Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

