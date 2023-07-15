Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Lucid Group accounts for 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

