Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 486,431 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,431 shares during the period. Applied Digital comprises about 0.7% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied Digital worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLD opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

