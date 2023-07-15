EOS (EOS) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, EOS has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $841.98 million and $181.58 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001980 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002887 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,793,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,797,312 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

