EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

