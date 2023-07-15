Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,076,850 in the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva
Enviva Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Enviva has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enviva
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.