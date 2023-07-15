Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,076,850 in the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Enviva Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Enviva has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Articles

