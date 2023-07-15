Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in June

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGIEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.