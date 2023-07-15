Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Reaches $2.69

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00008856 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $126.81 million and approximately $818,691.19 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 47,192,357 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

