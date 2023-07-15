Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1,494,245 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $979.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,612.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,486 shares of company stock valued at $620,040 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 773,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

