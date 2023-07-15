Energi Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $2.79 million and $147,664.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00032371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,683,486 coins and its circulating supply is 65,683,607 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

