Empower 1-Day Volume Reaches $219,761.34 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Empower has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Empower token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Empower has a market cap of $199,073.35 and approximately $219,761.34 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Empower

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00974661 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $208,742.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

