Employers (NYSE:EIG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Employers Trading Down 1.0 %

EIG stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. Employers has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Employers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

