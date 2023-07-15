Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.93 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.45 ($0.33). Approximately 832,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 501,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.93 ($0.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.72.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

