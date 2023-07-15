Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Down 52.8% in June

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Free Report) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Embark Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMBKW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

