Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE LLY opened at $449.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

