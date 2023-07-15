Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $449.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.45.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

