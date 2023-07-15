Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $449.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.17 and its 200-day moving average is $383.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.