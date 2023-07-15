Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 334.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $449.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.