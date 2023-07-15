EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $155.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

