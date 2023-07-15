EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,469 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,468,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

