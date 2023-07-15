EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,842 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.