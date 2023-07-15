EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.85.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $396.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.26. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $402.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

