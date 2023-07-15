EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 5,684 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %

AMED opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.