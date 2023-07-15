EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after buying an additional 428,410 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,511,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,075,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

