EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

EW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

