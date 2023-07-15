EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.11% of Construction Partners worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 253,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 599,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 235,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday.

Construction Partners stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,657 shares of company stock valued at $935,680 in the last three months. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

