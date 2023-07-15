EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $232.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

