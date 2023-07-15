EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

NYSE:GXO opened at $64.26 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

