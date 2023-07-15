EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 2,613 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.05% of Commvault Systems worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

