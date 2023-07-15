EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,792,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

