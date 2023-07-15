Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.88. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.