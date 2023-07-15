Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.88. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
