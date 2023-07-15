eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Down 66.6% in June

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

