eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Down 66.6% in June

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EDDRF remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
