EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 353.3% in June

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 353.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

