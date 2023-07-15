Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $594.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,343 shares of company stock valued at $79,858 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 37.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

