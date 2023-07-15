Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.30

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.30 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.76). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78), with a volume of 169,143 shares.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £128.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.26. The company has a current ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.